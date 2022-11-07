Ravens vs. Saints MNF Staff Picks: Baltimore needs win to stay atop AFC North

The week nine slate comes to an end tonight with a contest between the Ravens and the Saints.

Baltimore sits atop of the AFC North and a win tonight would keep them ahead of the Bengals by a game. The Saints, on the other hand, are having an unusually lackluster season by their own high standards. At 3-5, they’re third in the NFC South behind both the Buccaneers and the Falcons, each of whom are sitting at 4-5.

Despite the difference in record, the Ravens are only two-point favorites on the road in New Orleans with the over/under set at 46.

The Ravens will be without their top running backs in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. As for the Saints, they’ll be without veteran receiver Jarvis Landry.

I have the Ravens winning tonight as I just cannot put a ton of belief into this Saints team being quarterbacked by Andy Dalton. I also believe firmly that the addition of Roquan Smith will play a big role in tonight’s game.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.