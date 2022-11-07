Austin Johnson out for the season with fractured knee

All of these injuries are starting to melt together at this point.

On Monday afternoon, Brandon Staley told members of the media that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a combination of an MCL injury and a fractured knee. The injury unfortunately adds Johnson to the long list of other Chargers starters who are out for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Through eight games, Johnson recorded 22 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

In his place, expect an increased snap share for both Christian Covington and rookie Otito Ogbonnia. Morgan Fox and Jerry Tillery could also see a larger workload but both have been much more efficient in obvious pass-rushing situations compared to traditional three-down roles.

As for the injury news, Keenan Allen remains day-to-day with his hamstring while Trey Pipkins is also day-to-day after aggravating his sprained MCL. The latter still has a chance to play this week against the 49ers, per Staley.