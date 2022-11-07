 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Falcons

Khalil recorded the highest game grade of the season despite recording zero sacks against the Falcons.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Chargers did their usual song and dance against the Falcons on Sunday.

The offense was non-existent during the first quarter, came alive in the second, and then reverted back through the majority of the second half. But in the end, they managed to score just enough to leave with another close win on the road, even after falling behind by 10+ points for the fourth time in as many games.

Justin Herbert looked much more like his pre-injury self once the first quarter came to an end as he made crucial throw after crucial throw to slowly will his team back from the double-digit deficit.

Wide receivers Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter each played up to the standard the team needed from their top two wideouts on the day and both deserve immense credit, as well, when discussing the heroes from Sunday’s performance.

But with that said, let’s take a look at how the Chargers graded out against Atlanta in week nine.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

QB Justin Herbert - 80.6
WR Joshua Palmer - 76.4
OG Matt Feiler - 69.8
WR DeAndre Carter - 69.5
OG Zion Johnson - 63.3

Worst-5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 43.5
WR Michael Bandy - 55.6
OT Trey Pipkins - 58.7
RB Austin Ekeler - 59.2
C Corey Linsley - 59.5

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

EDGE Khalil Mack - 90.7
CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 76.3
S Derwin James - 74.7
CB Michael Davis - 64.7
DT Morgan Fox - 62.1

Worst-5

DT Austin Johnson - 28.7
EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 29.3
DT Otito Ogbonnia - 37.5
LB Drue Tranquill - 37.7
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 40.7

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...