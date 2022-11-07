Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Falcons

The Chargers did their usual song and dance against the Falcons on Sunday.

The offense was non-existent during the first quarter, came alive in the second, and then reverted back through the majority of the second half. But in the end, they managed to score just enough to leave with another close win on the road, even after falling behind by 10+ points for the fourth time in as many games.

Justin Herbert looked much more like his pre-injury self once the first quarter came to an end as he made crucial throw after crucial throw to slowly will his team back from the double-digit deficit.

Wide receivers Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter each played up to the standard the team needed from their top two wideouts on the day and both deserve immense credit, as well, when discussing the heroes from Sunday’s performance.

But with that said, let’s take a look at how the Chargers graded out against Atlanta in week nine.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

QB Justin Herbert - 80.6

WR Joshua Palmer - 76.4

OG Matt Feiler - 69.8

WR DeAndre Carter - 69.5

OG Zion Johnson - 63.3

This throw to Josh Palmer set up up the game winning field goal is a laser right in his chest. pic.twitter.com/KaVO5h4OP4 — Kyle (@itssosaucy) November 6, 2022

Worst-5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 43.5

WR Michael Bandy - 55.6

OT Trey Pipkins - 58.7

RB Austin Ekeler - 59.2

C Corey Linsley - 59.5

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

EDGE Khalil Mack - 90.7

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 76.3

S Derwin James - 74.7

CB Michael Davis - 64.7

DT Morgan Fox - 62.1

Khalil Mack STOLE the ball from Drake London.



( : @NFL) pic.twitter.com/RJAQNbpDbx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 6, 2022

Worst-5

DT Austin Johnson - 28.7

EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 29.3

DT Otito Ogbonnia - 37.5

LB Drue Tranquill - 37.7

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 40.7