Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers ugly win over the Atlanta Falcons on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers won and some turning points in that game. They talk about how the team overcame some wide receiver injuries, how the O-Line stepped up, Justin Herbert’s change in arm angle and how the run defense will need to improve next week against the San Francisco 49ers.

