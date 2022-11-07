Chargers open as 7-point underdogs vs. 49ers

As we head into week 10, the Los Angeles Chargers are opening up as 7 point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers, and their new fancy weapon in Christian McCaffrey, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is the biggest spread with the Chargers as the Underdog so far this season. With so many of the offensive weapons hurt it, it isn’t surprising. Especially against a good defense like the 49ers.

With the Chargers so weak against the run, and likely even weaker this week as defensive tackle Austin Johnson’s injury will probably sideline him for a few weeks at minimum, and the offense without so many of it’s weapons, Vegas is probably on the right track that the Chargers are facing an uphill battle this week.

There is some hope, however, for an upset. The 49ers have won some impressive games, however they also have losses to the underwhelming Chicago Bears, the unimpressive Denver Broncos, and a double digit loss to the Atlanta Falcons that the Chargers managed to beat last night.