Chargers Injury: Austin Johnson helped off with knee injury.

One of the bright spots for the Los Angeles Chargers this season has been free agent addition Austin Johnson. In the 3rd quarter against the Atlanta Falcons he has gone down with a knee injury and had to be helped off the field. It did not look good.

Johnson helped off. Can't put any weight on left leg. Huge, huge loss for #Chargers defensive front. https://t.co/QVeoQNmMvz — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 6, 2022

This is really not good for a team that is already getting run all over by the Falcons so far. Johnson is one of their best run defenders on the defensive line and the Chargers d-line is already thin today with Jerry Tillery being inactive due to a back injury he sustained earlier in the week.

The game is now headed into the 4th quarter with the Chargers down by 3 and if they can’t start stopping the run, they might not get much of a chance to have the ball on offense to get the lead back. Next man up indeed.