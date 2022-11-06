Chargers-Falcons Live Recap: Battered Bolts look to take down feisty Falcons

It’s game day, baby!

The Chargers (4-3) are taking on the Falcons (4-4) in Atlanta with both teams needing wins to help them either keep pace within the division (Chargers) or keep themselves atop the division through the midpoint of the season (Falcons).

The Bolts want to toss the ball around the yard despite a banged up receiver group. Atlanta’s league-worst pass defense could be a reason for optimism in that regard in spite of their injuries.

On the flip side, the Chargers run defense remains one of the worst in the league while the Falcons have rode to the top of the NFC South on the backs of their ball carriers.

It’s sure to be a fantastic game between these clubs so strap in.

For a live quarter-by-quarter recap of today’s game, keep it right here.

First Quarter

It didn’t take long for the Chargers to allow an explosive run against the Falcons. On the opening drive, rookie Tyler Allgeier busted a run up the right side for a huge 44-yard gain where he bowled over and carried several Chargers defenders. Five plays later, Cordarrelle Patterson punched it in from a yard out to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Chargers came out on offense and — to be quite honest — looked like a team who didn’t just take an extended period of time to fix their lackluster play-calling. They went three-and-out with a short pass batted down at the line of scrimmage on third-and-two.

Atlanta started their next drive from their own 19-yard line and managed to take the ball all the way back inside the Chargers’ 20-yard line. A couple big-time run stops by Drue Tranquill helped put the Falcons into a 3rd-and-11. Another stop short of the line of gain forced a field goal by Atlanta which gave them a 10-0 lead near the end of the quarter.

The Bolts took over and gained seven yards on their first two plays before time ticked away in the opening period.

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter