Chargers vs. Falcons Week 9 Inactives: DT Tillery, EDGE Rumph II out for Bolts defense

The Chargers just released their official inactives list for today’s game against the Falcons and it’s about everything we expected this week.

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Dustin Hopkins, and Chris Rumph II were all expected to miss today’s game long before today. Kemon Hall was elevated to the active roster on Saturday but it looks like the team decided against needing him in this one. Jerry Tillery appeared on this week’s injury report and things went south fairly quick as he is also out today. Lastly, the Chargers don’t need three quarterbacks on game day so Easton Stick rounds out today’s inactives.

With both Allen and Williams out, Justin Herbert will have Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter, and Gerald Everett as his top pass catchers aside from his go-to in Austin Ekeler.

Without Rumph II, Kyle Van Noy will get the start opposite Khalil Mack with Derek Tuszka backing him up.