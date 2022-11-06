Week 9 NFL Staff Picks: Bills clash with Jets in massive AFC East matchup

This week’s slate of NFL games is headlined by a a massive matchup in the AFC East between the 6-1 Bills and the 5-3 Jets. Josh Allen is crushing it once again this year but Robert Saleh has his squad playing above themselves every week in year two of his tenure. Despite the close records, the Bills are still favored by a massive 10.5 points by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Despite both teams being under .500 on the season, the matchup between the Rams (3-4) and Buccaneers (3-5) headlines the afternoon slate of games. Both teams are desperate for wins and earning a victory this week could go a long way in jumpstarting their momentum in the right direction.

Tonight’s primetime matchup will be between the Titans and the Chiefs. These clubs have some recent history, mainly during the playoffs over the past few seasons, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see some animosity between them on the field tonight.

