Chargers vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chargers have an excellent opportunity this week to show the rest of the league that they can break the mold and stop a team who’s sole game plan is to run the ball down their throats via a bevy of ballcarriers. If the Bolts defense can stymie the Cordarrelle Patterson and Co., they would then simply have to keep Marcus Mariota from tearing them up with an efficient passing performance.

No one is saying this will be an easy game, but with matchups against the 49ers and Chiefs on tap in the next two weeks, a win here is as big of a deal as it gets at this point in the season.

All the information you need to tune in to today’s game is below.

Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) @ Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Kickoff: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX

SB Nation affiliate: The Falcoholic

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Odds: Chargers (-3) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

