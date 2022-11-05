Chargers sign WR Keelan Doss, place TE Donald Parham on IR

On Saturday, the Chargers announced the signing of wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Doss will add another physical receiver to the the group that will be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in week nine.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers are placing tight end Donald Parham on injured reserve. The 6’8 pass catcher has been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s lingered throughout the season, on top of the concussion he sustained several weeks ago.

The Chargers also made a pair of elevations ahead of Sunday’s game in cornerback Kemon Hall and kicker Cameron Dicker who was signed to the practice squad following an injury to Tayor Bertolet.

Hall’s elevation comes with the placement of J.C. Jackson on IR this past week. The Chargers will roll with Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, and Bryce Callahan as their starting three.