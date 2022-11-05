BFTB Roundtable: Chargers vs. Falcons Week 8 score predictions

The Bolts take the field against the Falcons tomorrow for a must-win game against a divisional leader. A loss sets them back at .500 with nine games remaining while a win would at least give them some breathing room prior to a two-game stretch against the 49ers and Chiefs.

Curious to see what our staff predicted for this game? Let’s go ahead and dive in.

Michael Peterson: I don’t think there’s anyway around it. The Chargers need to win this game or they risk a potential four-game losing streak with the 49ers and Chiefs coming up in weeks 10 and 11. The Falcons are going to run the heck out of the football and the Chargers struggle to stop the run. On the flip-side, the Chargers are going to throw the rock around the yard against a Falcons pass defense that ranks dead last in the NFL.

Which side will find a way to break the mold? In the end, I think it’s the team that finds a way to do just that that will win this game.

Final Score: Chargers 20-17

Matthew Stanley: I think the Chargers are going to have a hard time winning this game. They somehow are even more banged up coming out of the bye than they were going into it. Justin Herbert is going to be throwing to a banged up Josh Palmer and a bunch of practice squad guys. Ekeler isn’t 100% and will be on a snap count. Then on defense they’re facing a run heavy team with a mobile QB. Basically, this feels like a game the Chargers really are going to have a hard time winning, even against a not very good Falcons team.

Final Score: Chargers 20-17

Garrett Sisti: Matthew and Michael are smart guys. They both made excellent points. I’m just going to ditto what they had to say.

Final Score: Chargers 20-17

