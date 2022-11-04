Chargers Injury Report: Allen, Parham out vs. Falcons

The Chargers announced their final injury report for week nine and, to no one’s surprise, Keenan Allen will not be suiting up against the Falcons.

Earlier this week, Allen told member of the media that he suffered a setback over the bye week which once again puts his short-term availability in question. Going forward, Allen said it will be “all or nothing,” meaning he’ll only return to the field if he deems his hamstring to be 100 percent.

As for the rest of the report, tight end Donald Parham, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Mike Williams, and edge rusher Chris Rumph II will all be out against Atlanta.

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga are both listed as questionable.

Justin Herbert will enter this game with a receiver group headlined by Joshua Palmer, along with DeAndre Carter, Michael Bandy, and Jason Moore. Practice squad receivers John Hightower and Keelan Doss could also see snaps on Sunday.