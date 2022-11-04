Chargers fans believe Bolts will repeat 9-8 record in 2022

After four consecutive weeks of watching the confidence level in the team go south, the Chargers somehow managed to bounce back by a small margin following the team’s week eight bye week.

According to our recent SB Nation Reacts poll, 17 percent of participants said they are confident in the direction of the team. That number is up from 15 following the loss to the Seahawks.

For the first of our two additional questions this week, I asked you all what you predict the Chargers’ record will be through their final 10 games of the season. According to our results, 33 percent of participants foresee the Bolts finishing 5-5 which would mean they’d end up with another 9-8 record in Brandon Staley’s second season. A record of 4-6 (8-9 final record) got the second-most votes with 26 percent.

Lastly, I wanted to know how you were all feeling about Justin Herbert’s production this season. He has 12 touchdowns through seven games with 10 games left to go. With this in mind, I asked you all to give me a rough estimate of how many touchdown passes you believe he’ll end the season with.

At 47 percent, a touchdown total between 30 and 34 was the majority with the spread of 25-29 coming in second at 41 percent. if Herbert wants to break 30 touchdowns this season, he’ll have to average at least two touchdowns per game the rest of the way. With the league’s worst pass defense on tap this week in Atlanta, he has a good chance of getting ahead.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.