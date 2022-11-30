Chargers Injury Report: Six Chargers sit out Wednesday’s practice

The Chargers just released their first injury report of week 13 and there are quite a few players who got the day off to begin the week of practice.

Aside from Khalil Mack who received a veteran’s day off, the most notable players to sit out Wednesday’s practice were Derwin James (hip), Bryce Callahan (groin), Mike Williams (ankle), and Corey Linsley (concussion).

Nasir Adderley, who is dealing with a thumb injury, was the only player listed as a limited participant.

Michael Davis (knee), Kenneth Murray (wrist), and Jamaree Salyer (knee) were all listed as full participants.

Trey Pipkins was also a part of the large group that did not practice today as he continues to rehab his MCL injury that’s been burdening him for most of this season.

It’s likely a good chunk of these players return to practice this week, but should things hold more than expected, the Bolts could be stuck playing through even more injuries against a divisional foe where the room for error is already quite low to begin with.