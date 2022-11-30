Chargers P JK Scott named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

After a spectacular performance that included pinning the Cardinals several times inside their own 20-yard line, Chargers punter JK Scott has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

According to ESPN Stats, Scott punted six times for 234 yards (39.0 average) with a long of 48. While those numbers aren’t all that gaudy for a professional punter, it was his four punts he downed inside the Arizona 20-yard line that truly helped push the Chargers over the top in a 25-24 win on the road.

The honor is also the first in Scott’s five-year career.

Scott’s punting average is 43.2 this season which is — should it continue through the season — actually his second-worst average across his career. However, his “inside the 20” percentage is on pace to set a career high by 3.6 percent (43.2). His 19 total punts inside the 20 are also on pace to tie his previous career high of 29 total which he set back in 2019 with the Packers.