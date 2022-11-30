Chargers vs. Raiders Week 13: Bolts look to complete sweep of Las Vegas

The Chargers (6-5) and Raiders (4-7) are set to meet for the second time this season almost three month after their contentious matchup in week one that saw the Chargers come out on top 24-19. The win for the Bolts got them a bit of revenge for how the Raiders ended their season just shy of the postseason a year ago, but this is shaping up to be another opportunity for Las Vegas to potentially ruin their postseason hopes once again.

Justin Herbert has done his best to keep the ship steady for the Chargers despite being ravaged with injuries to key players on both sides of the ball. The offense is certainly keeping them afloat, but the defense could soon be gaining reinforcements in the form of Joey Bosa.

The Raiders are living and dying by the performances of Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. Whichever way they go, the team seems to go. Same goes for Maxx Crosby, who is absolutely crushing it on defense for Las Vegas.

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 11.