Chargers vs. Raiders Part 2: By The Numbers

When these teams first met in week one, the Chargers came out on top 24-19. Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs only ran for 57 yards that day, but he looks like a completely different back in recent weeks. If the defense is not careful, it could be another long day watching an opposing ball carrier run roughshod over the Chargers in a must-win divisional matchup.

Davante Adams has also continued to be a menace to NFL defenses this season. After posting 141 yards and a touchdown in week one, there’s no real reason not to believe he could do it again if the secondary doesn’t lace up correctly this week.

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 12 weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 348.0 (14th)

Points per game: 22.9 (13th)

Passing yards per game: 262.2 (6th)

Rushing yards per game: 85.8 (30th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,004 passing yards, 19 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 554

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Receiving yards: WR Joshua Palmer - 552

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 80

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 368.7 (25th)

Points allowed per game: 25.6 (29th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 217.4 (18th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 151.4 (28th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 100

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 10

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Raiders Offense

Total yards per game: 363.5 (7th)

Points per game: 240.7 (8th)

Passing yards per game: 122.8 (13th)

Rushing yards per game: 24.1 (10th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Derek Carr- 2,730 passing yards, 18 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Josh Jacobs - 1,159

Rushing touchdowns: RB Josh Jacobs - Nine

Receiving yards: WR Davante Adams - 999

Receptions: WR Davante Adams - 71

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Davante Adams - 10

Raiders Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 370.6 (26th)

Points allowed per game: 25.1 (26th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 253.0 (26th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 117.6 (17th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Divine Deablo - 74

Tackles for loss: EDGE Maxx Crosby - 17

Sacks: EDGE Maxx Crosby - 10.5

Passes Defended: CB Rock Ya-Sin - Six

Interceptions: S Duron Harmon - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Maxx Crosby - Two

Fumble recoveries: Four tied @ one