Chargers vs. Raiders Part 2: By The Numbers

When these teams first met in week one, the Chargers came out on top 24-19. Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs only ran for 57 yards that day, but he looks like a completely different back in recent weeks. If the defense is not careful, it could be another long day watching an opposing ball carrier run roughshod over the Chargers in a must-win divisional matchup.
Davante Adams has also continued to be a menace to NFL defenses this season. After posting 141 yards and a touchdown in week one, there’s no real reason not to believe he could do it again if the secondary doesn’t lace up correctly this week.
For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 12 weeks, check it out below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 348.0 (14th)
Points per game: 22.9 (13th)
Passing yards per game: 262.2 (6th)
Rushing yards per game: 85.8 (30th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,004 passing yards, 19 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 554
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven
Receiving yards: WR Joshua Palmer - 552
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 80
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 368.7 (25th)
Points allowed per game: 25.6 (29th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 217.4 (18th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 151.4 (28th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 100
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 10
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two
Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Raiders Offense
Total yards per game: 363.5 (7th)
Points per game: 240.7 (8th)
Passing yards per game: 122.8 (13th)
Rushing yards per game: 24.1 (10th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Derek Carr- 2,730 passing yards, 18 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Josh Jacobs - 1,159
Rushing touchdowns: RB Josh Jacobs - Nine
Receiving yards: WR Davante Adams - 999
Receptions: WR Davante Adams - 71
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Davante Adams - 10
Raiders Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 370.6 (26th)
Points allowed per game: 25.1 (26th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 253.0 (26th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 117.6 (17th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Divine Deablo - 74
Tackles for loss: EDGE Maxx Crosby - 17
Sacks: EDGE Maxx Crosby - 10.5
Passes Defended: CB Rock Ya-Sin - Six
Interceptions: S Duron Harmon - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Maxx Crosby - Two
Fumble recoveries: Four tied @ one
Loading comments...