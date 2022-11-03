Chargers sign K Cameron Dicker following injury to Taylor Bertolet

The injuries just keep coming, even when the Chargers are coming off of a bye week.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bolts announced the signing of kicker Cameron Dicker to the practice squad. Taylor Bertolet, who was filling in for the injured Dustin Hopkins, is being placed on the practice squad/injured list.

Dicker was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Texas following the 2022 NFL draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 honoree in 2021 and a Second-Team All-Big 12 pick in both 2018 and 2020.

Originially signed by the Rams, Dicker has also spent time with both the Ravens and Eagles this season. He’s converted on both of his field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards.

On October 4th, Dicker kicked the game-winning field goal for the Eagles to beat the Cardinals. He was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for that performance.