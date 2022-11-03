Eagles @ Texans TNF Picks: Will the Eagles remain undefeated?

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 and looking to remain the NFL’s only undefeated team on the road in Houston tonight.

The Eagles have looked pretty dominant in every game they’ve played so far this season and even though they’re on the road on a short week, they’re playing the 1-5-1 Texans who are banged up and well on their way to competing for the 1st overall pick in the draft.

The line and the money have this as a layup for the Eagles so it might be worth throwing a couple bucks on a long shot Texans upset for big upside, but the upside is big because it’s not likely...at all.

