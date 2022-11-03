Chargers narrowly earn above-average midseason grade

The Chargers stumbled out of the gate with a 1-2 start after droppin back-to-back games in weeks two and three, including a 38-10 loss to the Jaguars at home.

They then followed that with three-straight wins over the Texans, Browns, and Broncos to push themselves to 4-2 with a game left before the bye.

As we’ve come to find out, the Seahawks are for real this season, but losing 37-23 at home — their second loss of at least 14 points — is still unacceptable for this team.

But even after everything they’ve been through this year, the Chargers have done what they’ve needed to in order to stay above .500. For their efforts, CBS Sports gave them a “B-” as a midseason letter grade.

“The Chargers deserve credit for holding the fort with all the injuries they’ve had to induce,” says NFL analyst Jeff Kerr. “Keenan Allen has been injured throughout the year, Mike Williams is hurt, and Josh Palmer has been out. That’s the top three wide receivers. Rashawn Slater is on injured reserve and Justin Herbert has been battling a rib injury. Joey Bosa is on injured reserve and J.C. Jackson is out for the year. This team is 4-3 despite all the injuries to the major players on the roster.” “Brandon Staley deserves credit for holding this together, even if his game-day decisions are hurting his team from taking the AFC West title. The Chargers are still only one game back.”

The entire fan base would feel a whole lot better about facing this upcoming schedule if the Chargers managed to enter the bye at 5-2 instead of 4-3. Now, with the team only one game above .500, they must find a way to deal with a pesky Falcons team before facing the 49ers and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. There’s a legitimate shot they lose all three and will find themselves staring at a 4-6 record before facing the Cardinals and Raiders in weeks 12 and 13.

The latest news about Keenan Allen’s hamstring injury is also cause for additional concern. Allen stated he would not play in a game until he’s 100 percent, meaning it’s all or nothing. No snap count games. No “only on third down and in the red zone” snaps. He’s either all the way back or not at all. This could mean we won’t see him for several more weeks, or even the entire season. That’s how up in the air his prognosis is as of Wednesday.

Until he returns, Herbert will be stuck throwing to Joshua Palmer and a host of practice squad receivers.