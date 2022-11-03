Chargers Daily Links: Bolts select Texas A&M CB in early 2023 mock draft

Good morning, Chargers fans!

In a very early 2023 mock draft from CBS Sports, NFL analyst Chris Trapasso believes the Chargers must continue to reinforce the secondary which is why he has them selecting Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones with the 22nd-overall pick.

“The Chargers seem to have a quality defense on paper, the results just haven’t been there,” says Trapasso. “Jones would add even more high-end talent to that secondary.”

The defense needs help. That’s for sure. But is cornerback the way to go after the team just spent big money on J.C. Jackson? Yes, he’s been bad, but it’d be bad resource management to spend another pick at the position when you’ve got 4 bodies there who will be together again in 2023.

Jones is a lengthy 6’2, 205-pound defender with three career interceptions in 2+ years for the Aggies. He’s a physical corner that plays to his size at the catch point and in the run game. He’s mainly a zone corner but can mix it up in man, as well.

Again, cornerback sounds awfully redundant in 2023, especially after the team added two corners on day three earlier this year, but it could be several years before they actually contribute to the defense.

Let me know your thoughts on the pick below and whether you’d be content with the team spending a first-rounder on someone like Jones.

