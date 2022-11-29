Dolphins-Chargers flexed into Sunday Night Football

Is anyone else feeling a sense of deja vu?

On Tuesday evening, the Chargers announced that their week 14 matchup with the Dolphins is being flexed into the Sunday Night Football slot on December 11. The game will replace the previously scheduled matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos.

With the Broncos being one of the biggest disappointments of the 2022 season, it seems like the league couldn’t pass up pitting two of the best young quarterbacks against each other in primetime, all in a game that could go a long way in painting the final playoff picture of the AFC.

NFL flexed the Dolphins-Chargers game into the 8:20 PM ET time slot on Sunday, December 11. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2022

The main themes surrounding this matchup will most certainly be the incredible “Epic in Miami” that took place over 40 years ago and the obvious connection between both Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa as two of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2020 draft.

We’re also bound to get a ton of Emmanuel Acho on our Twitter timelines leading up to it, so get your mute buttons ready.