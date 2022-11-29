Chargers Week 12 Rookie Report: Salyer, Woods post rookie blemishes against the Cardinals

Sunday’s game against the Cardinals started out fairly rough for the two rookies on the Chargers offensive line. By the end of the day, Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer had combined to allow seven pressures while Salyer let up two sacks, including one on the first drive of the game.

Ultimately, the Bolts got the win, which is all that matters in the end. But with a matchup against Maxx Crosby and the Raiders next week, the Chargers front five need to get all their ducks in order beforehand to make sure Las Vegas can’t play spoiler to their playoff chances for the second year in a row.

Let’s go ahead and check out how the Chargers’ seven rookies fared against the Cardinals in week 12.

OG Zion Johnson

John was the Chargers’ second-highest graded player from their win over the Cardinals. He posted and overall mark of 71.6, behind only wideout DeAndre Carter. His pass block grade of 59.5 was middling but his run block grade of 78.8 was by far the best on the team.

However, Johnson let up another four pressures, tied for the most in week 12 with Trey Pipkins. He’s allowed three or more pressures in five of his last six games, marking a bit of a low point in his rookie season. Rookie interior lineman usually struggle to acclimate early on so I ultimately don’t believe this is much to worry about at this point.

Stock direction:

S JT Woods

In nine snaps against the Cardinals, Woods missed his only tackle attempt which came on DeAndre Hopkins’ catch-and-run for a touchdown. It’s the second consecutive week in which Woods played single-digit snaps and missed a tackle attempt. His biggest shortcoming from his days in college continues to be a liability in the NFL, even after the team kept him inactive for half the season so he could work on this issue in his game.

Stock direction: Down

RB Isaiah Spiller

Spiller played eight snaps on offense and finished with three ruching yards on two carries and an additional two yards on one reception. It was a lackluster day on the ground for just about everyone who received a carry out of the backfield.

Stock direction: Same

DL Otito Ogbonnia

Ogbonnia remains on injured reserve.

Stock direction: Same

OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer posted the fourth-best grade for an offensive player at 70.1. His run block (62.0) and pass block (72.4) grades were both third among offensive lineman against the Cardinals. However, Salyer allowed two sacks which is the first time he’s let up multiple quarterback takedowns since taking over at left tackle. He allowed three pressures total and was also called for a penalty.

Stock direction: Down

CB Ja’Sir Taylor

Taylor posted the Chargers’ third-best special teams grade at 61.3. He posted an assisted tackle.

Stock direction: Same

CB Deane Leonard

Leonard had a tackle on special teams but the second-worst grade at 55.1.

Stock direction: Down

FB Zander Horvath

Horvath once again saw single-digit snaps on offense and played mainly on special teams. He had the team’s worst special teams grade against Arizona with a 46.6.

Stock direction: Down