Derwin James first in Pro Bowl voting for safety position

On Monday afternoon, the NFL posted the results from their first round of voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl showcase.

The Chargers ended up with one player listed among the top guys at each position and it was none other than Derwin James who is coming off one of the best games of his career against the Cardinals.

Among the top safeties (strong and free) for both the NFC and AFC, James’ 57,090 votes top the likes of Budda Baker (48,454), Eddie Jackson (54,291), and Minkah Fitzpatrick (56,306).

Through 11 games this season, James has season total of 100 tackles (on pace for 154), five tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and four pass breakups.

The 154 projected tackles would absolutely smash his previous career high of 118 and his four sacks are already a high mark, besting his rookie total of 3.5.