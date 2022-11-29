Chargers Daily Links: Bolts only AFC team above .500 with a negative point differential

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers may be 6-5 and in contention for a playoff spot. However, here’s a crazy stat: Out of the nine AFC teams with a winning record that also holds a negative point differential. As of week 13, the Chargers own a (-30) point differential, which mainly came to be due to a 28-point loss to the Jaguars in week three and a 14-point loss to the Seahawks in week seven.

That’s not a good look for a team looking to push themselves into the postseason. Some would argue that just goes to show how lucky the Chargers have been this season, but does that just make up for the team’s horrendous luck in regards to injuries?

Maybe. Maybe not. Wins are wins, at the end of the day. This was simply such a striking statistic to read that I felt it needed to be shared immediately.

And now for today’s links.

Top quotes from the postgame pressers on Sunday (Chargers.com)

Charger fans won’t like the recent news regarding Sean Payton (Bolt Beat)

Takeaways from the Chargers’ win over the Cardinals (Charger Report)

Predicting the final records for the team’s pushing the Chargers for a playoff spot (Bolt Beat)

Have the Broncos hit rock bottom? (ESPN)

Winners and losers from week 12 (CBS Sports)

Which teams have the ability to clinch their division in week 13? (NFL.com)

Ja’Marr Chase is expected to return in week 13 (Pro Football Talk)

NFL trades we wish could happen (Bleacher Report)

Week 13 NFL power rankings (CBS Sports)