Steelers vs. Colts MNF Staff Picks: Losing teams clash in primetime

After a string of stellar primetime matchups in the NFL, we’re unfortunately being treated to a dud on Monday Night Football between the Colts (4-6-1) and the Steelers (3-7). As of Monday morning, the Colts are 2.5-point favorites over Pittsburgh with the over/under set at 39.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

In this matchup, Charger fans should be rooting for the Steelers as the Colts are the closest team behind them in the race for the final wild card spot in the AFC. A loss tonight would likely solidify the Chargers, Jets, and Patriots as the final three teams vying for the seventh seed.

So for tonight alone, we’re unfortunately bleeding black and yellow.

Here are our staff picks for the night. You’ll notice we both picked the Colts to win (we still want to be right, ya know?)

