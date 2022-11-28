Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Cardinals

For what felt like the majority of the game, both the offense and defense of the Chargers left much on the table. The offense was non-existent in the first quarter before coming alive in the second — like they usually do — and then disappeared once more before putting together the game-winning drive.

Defensively, they didn’t force a punt until the fourth quarter. However, they strung three consecutive three-and-outs together to allow Justin Herbert and the offense one last opportunity to go down and win the game.

They did just that.

It was a complete team effort in the end and every deserves some semblance of praise.

But how did they all shake out in the eyes of Pro Football Focus? Let’s take a look at how the Chargers graded out against the Cardinals in week 12.

Offense

(Min. 20 snaps)

Top-5

WR DeAndre Carter - 72.1

OG Zion Johnson - 71.6

OG Matt Feiler - 70.2

OT Jamaree Salyer - 70.1

QB Justin Herbert - 67.1

Worst-5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 43.0

OT Trey Pipkins - 43.3

C Corey Linsley - 57.0

WR Joshua Palmer - 58.3

C Will Clapp - 59.5

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

S Derwin James - 73.2

CB Michael Davis - 72.2

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 66.6

DT Breiden Fehoko - 65.1

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 62.2

Derwin James is a superstarpic.twitter.com/jv1YD7hWyv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 27, 2022

Worst-5

EDGE Khalil Mack - 43.6

LB Drue Tranquill - 49.3

EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 49.7

CB Bryce Callahan- 50.8

LB Kenneth Murray - 59.1