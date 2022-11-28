 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Cardinals

The grades won’t show, but the Chargers got big-time performances from several players against the Cardinals.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

For what felt like the majority of the game, both the offense and defense of the Chargers left much on the table. The offense was non-existent in the first quarter before coming alive in the second — like they usually do — and then disappeared once more before putting together the game-winning drive.

Defensively, they didn’t force a punt until the fourth quarter. However, they strung three consecutive three-and-outs together to allow Justin Herbert and the offense one last opportunity to go down and win the game.

They did just that.

It was a complete team effort in the end and every deserves some semblance of praise.

But how did they all shake out in the eyes of Pro Football Focus? Let’s take a look at how the Chargers graded out against the Cardinals in week 12.

Offense

(Min. 20 snaps)

Top-5

WR DeAndre Carter - 72.1
OG Zion Johnson - 71.6
OG Matt Feiler - 70.2
OT Jamaree Salyer - 70.1
QB Justin Herbert - 67.1

Worst-5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 43.0
OT Trey Pipkins - 43.3
C Corey Linsley - 57.0
WR Joshua Palmer - 58.3
C Will Clapp - 59.5

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

S Derwin James - 73.2
CB Michael Davis - 72.2
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 66.6
DT Breiden Fehoko - 65.1
CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 62.2

Worst-5

EDGE Khalil Mack - 43.6
LB Drue Tranquill - 49.3
EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 49.7
CB Bryce Callahan- 50.8
LB Kenneth Murray - 59.1

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...