Chargers in the XFL: St. Louis becomes home for 6 former Bolts

When the NFL season inevitably ends early next year following the Super Bowl on February 12th, football fans won’t have to even wait a week before the latest season of the new XFL begins on February 18th.

The XFL held their draft recently and a number of familiar names were called throughout the event, especially to Chargers fans.

Among all the players drafted to fill out all eight rosters, nine of them were players who formally spent time with the Chargers. Of those nine, a whopping six of them ended up on the St. Louis Battlehawks. They are:

WR Austin Proehl

S Ben DeLuca

CB Channing Stribling

CB Brandon Sebastian

CB Quenton Meeks

LB Emeke Egbule

As for the remaining three, edge rusher Jessie Lemonier and offensive guard Cameron Hunt were drafted by the Arlington Renegades while running back Kalen Ballage was drafted by the San Antonio Brahmas.

Another league might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I can’t get enough of them. The Alliance of American Football was wildly entertaining and the 2020 XFL season was a ton of fun to watch during the early stages of the pandemic.

After all, who is really complaining about more football?