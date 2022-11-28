 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Daily Links: Victory Monday Open Thread

Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.

By Michael Peterson
Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Bolts got back in the win column against the Cardinals and all it took was just a few more years off of our lives. The defense hunkered down when it needed to the most and Justin Herbert earned his 10th career fourth-quarter comeback victory.

It’s a beautiful morning to keep the celebration and conversation going, Feel free to use this open thread however you see fit.

Enjoy your #VictoryMonday, everyone!

And now for today’s links.

Chargers News:

Top social media reactions to the Chargers’ win over the Cardinals (Chargers.com)

Everything to know about the Bolts’ latest win over the Cardinals (Chargers Wire)

Brandon Staley’s gutsy two-point conversion went a long way in keeping his coaching seat from getting warmer (Bolt Beat)

The Bolts rallied to get back in the win column (Chargers.com)

NFL News:

Frustrations boiled over on the Broncos’ sideline this week (ESPN)

Letter grades for all teams who played on Sunday (CBS Sports)

Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight in Miami (NFL.com)

Lamar Jackson responded to a Twitter critic with a vulgar tweet (Pro Football Talk)

Takeaways from the NFL week 12 slate (Bleacher Report)

Allen Robinson is out for the year after injury against Chiefs (ESPN)

