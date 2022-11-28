Chargers Daily Links: Victory Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Bolts got back in the win column against the Cardinals and all it took was just a few more years off of our lives. The defense hunkered down when it needed to the most and Justin Herbert earned his 10th career fourth-quarter comeback victory.

It’s a beautiful morning to keep the celebration and conversation going, Feel free to use this open thread however you see fit.

Enjoy your #VictoryMonday, everyone!

And now for today’s links.

Top social media reactions to the Chargers’ win over the Cardinals (Chargers.com)

Everything to know about the Bolts’ latest win over the Cardinals (Chargers Wire)

Brandon Staley’s gutsy two-point conversion went a long way in keeping his coaching seat from getting warmer (Bolt Beat)

The Bolts rallied to get back in the win column (Chargers.com)

Frustrations boiled over on the Broncos’ sideline this week (ESPN)

Letter grades for all teams who played on Sunday (CBS Sports)

Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight in Miami (NFL.com)

Lamar Jackson responded to a Twitter critic with a vulgar tweet (Pro Football Talk)

Takeaways from the NFL week 12 slate (Bleacher Report)

Allen Robinson is out for the year after injury against Chiefs (ESPN)