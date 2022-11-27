Chargers open as 2.5-point favorites against the Raiders

Coming off their exciting victory over the Cardinals, the Chargers have opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Raiders on the road in week 13, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is currently set at 50.0.

The Bolts are 6-5 after the win and have kept themselves in the hunt for a AFC Wild Card spot.

On the other side, the Raiders improved to 4-7 with a huge overtime victory over the Seahawks. Running back Josh Jacobs clinched the victory with a 86-yard walk-off touchdown and capped off a performance that earned him the franchise record for total yards from scrimmage with 303.

These teams met in week one in a game that was taken by the Chargers 24-19 who were happy to grab some revenge after Las Vegas ended their 2021 season.

I expect nothing less than yet another dramatic and suspenseful game between these two teams in Week 13.