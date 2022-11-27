Chargers Injuries: Corey Linsley, Trey Pipkins questionable to return

The Chargers took advantage of a Derwin James interception by putting the ball back in the end zone via Justin Herbert to DeAndre Carter. That score pushed the Chargers ahead 14-10 with a little over four minutes to play in the opening half.

Unfortunately, that scoring drive cost the offense two starting lineman as Corey Linsley and Trey Pipkins are both questionable to return against the Cardinals.

Linsley was taken to the locker room to be examined for a head injury while it looks like Pipkins re-aggravated the knee injury he’s been carefully rehabbing throughout most of this season. Will Clapp and Foster Sarell have entered the game to replace each of them, respectively.

It’s tough losing any player — and the Chargers have honestly had more than their fill of it — but they’ll all have to find a way to push through it if they want to hang on in Arizona and continue pushing for a playoff spot.