Chargers vs. Cardinals Second Half Game Thread

After another disastrous first quarter, the offense came alive like clockwork. Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes and the Bolts were up 14-10 until Kyler Murray remembered he could just run around the defense for free yards.

Right before the break, the little jitterbug scooted into the end zone from five yards out to give the Cards a 17-14 lead at the break.

Will Brandon Staley decide to use a quarterback spy in the second half? Stay tuned to find out.

Enjoy the second half!