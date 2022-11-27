Filed under: Latest News Los Angeles Chargers News NFL News Chargers vs. Cardinals First Half Game Thread It’s time for the Bolts to bounce back on the road. By Michael Peterson@ZoneTracks Nov 27, 2022, 1:00pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chargers vs. Cardinals First Half Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images Kickoff is right around the corner. It’s time to get back in the win column! Have fun and enjoy the game! Bolt up, baby! More From Bolts From The Blue Chargers vs. Cardinals Second Half Game Thread Chargers Injuries: Corey Linsley, Trey Pipkins questionable to return Chargers-Cardinals Live Recap: Bolts look to bounce back in Arizona Chargers vs. Cardinals Week 12 Inactives: Sony Michel OUT following return of Joshua Kelley Chargers vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more Week 12 NFL Sunday Staff Picks: Dolphins, Chiefs VERY heavy favorites Loading comments...
