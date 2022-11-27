Chargers-Cardinals Live Recap: Bolts look to bounce back in Arizona

The Chargers are 5-5 with the playoffs still squarely in their line of sight but they’re going to have to bounce back this week against a 4-7 Cardinals team on the road.

The Cards are getting back speedy wideout Hollywood Brown for the first time since DeAndre Hopkins returned from his suspension, which means the Bolts are going to get the best version of Arizona’s receiver corps in this game.

Keenan Allen will be the healthiest he’s been since week one which means he’s likely to get more than his fair share of targets if it means keeping pace withe Cardinals and taking advantage of their 31st-ranked scoring defense.

For a complete quarter-by-quarter recap of tonight’s game, check it all out below.

First Quarter

The Chargers started with the ball but failed to do much on their opening drive. After a first down catch by Keenan Allen on the team’s initial third down of the game, the Bolts were forced to punt after J.J. Watt beat Jamaree Salyer for a clean sack.

Derwin James stole the ball away from James Connor just a few plays into the Arizona drive to give the Chargers excellent field position. However, they couldn’t muster a first down, Herbert was sacked again — this time by Zach Thomas — and they punted once again.

The Cardinals finally found a groove without giving the ball away on their next drive. On a third down inside Chargers territory, Kyler Murray found DeAndre Hopkins over the middle. Rookie JT Woods attempted to throw a shoulder into Hopkins but the All-Pro spun around the attempt and glided into the end zone almost untouched from 33 yards out. With 2:33 in the quarter, the Cards were up 7-0.

Herbert and the offense once again couldn’t muster anything on their next offensive possession. After going three-and-out for the second time in their first three drives, they had just 17 total yards on 12 plays in the first 15 minutes.

The quarter expired with the Cardinals back in Chargers territory following a good punt return by Pharoh Cooper.

Second Quarter

True to form, the Chargers offense came to life early in the second quarter.

After punting three times in the opening period, Herbert marched the offense 75 yards in 11 plays and found Keenan Allen for his first score of the 2022 season. With a little under nine minutes remaining in the half, the Chargers were back in it down 10-7.

On the Cardinals ensuing drive, they were stopped short of a first on third down and Kliff Kingsbury decided to attempt a play-action pass on fourth-and-one.

Murray dropped back and attempted to hit Hopkins up the left sideline with James in coverage. The ball was under-thrown and James was able to rip it away from Hopkins for his second takeaway of the half.

Herbert kept his foot on the gas, finding DeAndre Carter from 33 yards out to push the Chargers back over the Cardinals 14-10 with roughly 4:30 to play in the half.

Murray finally realized he could use his legs against the Bolts defense on the final drive as he mustered over 35 rushing yards and a touchdown run just before the half ticked away.

As the teams headed to the locker rooms, the Cardinals were back on top 17-14.

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter