Chargers vs. Cardinals Week 12 Inactives: Sony Michel OUT following return of Joshua Kelley

The Chargers announced earlier this week that running back Joshua Kelley was expected to return this week from injured reserve in time to play against the Cardinals. That came to fruition and the team’s RB2 will return to help jumpstart their lacking run game.

With Kelley’s return comes the news that veteran Sony Michel will be one of the team’s six inactive players against the Cardinals. That means the team will roll with Austin Ekeler, Kelley, an rookie Isaiah Spiller in the backfield.

The rest of the team’s inactives include wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., quarterback Easton Stick, safety Nasir Adderley, offensive tackle Storm Norton, and wide receiver Mike Williams.

After missing the entire week of practice, Williams was expected to sit this week after re-aggravating his high ankle sprain he suffered in week seven against the Seahawks. Fortunately, the team will have Keenan Allen at 100 percent for the first time since week one.