Chargers vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading to Arizona to try and end their 2 game streak of 1 score losses. The Chargers are looking healthier than they have in a few weeks. Only Safety Nasir Adderley and Wide Receiver Mike Williams are officially out from the names that appeared on the injury report this week. Everyone else who isn’t on the injured reserve is going to play.

The Cardinals are a bit more banged up but have big reinforcements coming with Kyler Murray coming back at quarterback and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown returning at WR.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) @ Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26, 2022

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: CBS

SB Nation affiliate: Revenge of the Birds

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Odds: Chargers (-3) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app