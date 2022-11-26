 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers activate RB Joshua Kelley off IR, sign OT Foster Sarell to active roster

The Chargers also waived a pair of players.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: OCT 09 Chargers at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Chargers announced a handful of roster transactions ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

First, the team activate running back Joshua Kelley off of injured reserve. The team’s RB2 will likely slide right back into that role this week after missing the past four games. Before landing on injured reserve, Kelley recorded 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Offensive tackle Foster Sarell was also signed to the active roster after being elevated for the past two games.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu and running back Larry Rountree. Both Attaochu and Rountree will likely clear waivers and return to the team’s practice squad.

Lastly, rookie safety Raheem Layne is being elevated ahead of Sunday’s contest. Layne was an undrafted free agent signing following the 2022 draft out of Indiana. With Nasir Adderley listed as doubtful this week, Layne will provide the defense a fourth body at safety against the Cardinals.

