BFTB Roundtable: Chargers vs. Cardinals Week 12 score predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers are in Arizona to take on Kyler Murray’s Cardinals this week to try and end their two-game losing streak. Both of those losses came on one score games against very good teams in the 49ers and Chiefs. Can the Chargers right the ship against the 4-7 Cardinals and try and make a push to stay in the playoff hunt?

As of Saturday, the Chargers are still three-point favorites over the Cardinals on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Curious to see what our staff predicted for this game? Let’s go ahead and dive in.

Michael Peterson: I like the Chargers’ odds of getting into the end zone several times in this game with Keenan Allen back in the lineup. The Cardinals have the 31st-ranked scoring defense and if the Chargers want to be taken seriously for the remainder of the season, they need to show they can capitalize on a weak area of this week’s opponent. I expect Austin Ekeler to have a big game while Allen gets into the end zone for the first time this season.

Final Score: Chargers 27-23

Matthew Stanley: The Chargers are coming off a pretty heartbreaking loss from last week where the defense failed the team. This week they’re taking on a less prolific offense but the kind that usually gives the Chargers problems with an ultra mobile QB coming back in Kyler Murray. I think this is a winnable game for the Chargers but also the exact kind of game the Chargers usually find a way to lose.

Final Score: Chargers 27 - Cardinals 24

Garrett Sisti: The Chargers have to turn it around if they want any hope at a playoff spot so this game means a lot more for the 5-5 Chargers than the 4-7 Cardinals. Arizona should get both Kyler Murray and “Hollywood” Brown back but I don’t think it’s enough to beat a motivated Chargers team. Look for a breakout game from Keenan Allen who was on sort of a pitch count last week, he’s going to ready to carry the load.

Final Score: Chargers 31 - Cardinals 24