Chargers Injury Report: Mike Williams is OUT vs. Cardinals

After failing to record a practice of any kind throughout the week, the Chargers have officially announced that Mike Williams will not play against the Cardinals in week 12 after re-aggravating his high ankle sprain against the Chiefs. Brandon Staley originally said the injury was not a “severe” setback but he was certainly expected to miss some time.

The other two players to grace the injury report alongside Williams are cornerback Michael Davis and safety Nasir Adderley.

Davis is listed as questionable but is expected to play. The defense will need his experience as they’re set to face both DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the latter of which is expected to be officially activated off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday.

Adderley is listed as doubtful for the defense and is likely not expected to suit up. Alohi Gilman will start in his place with JT Woods set to be the team’s third safety on game day.

Check out the full injury report below.