Thanksgiving NFL Staff Picks: Will Primetime Kirk Cousins rear his ugly head?

Happy Thanksgiving one and all!

We’ve got an excellent trio of NFL games today that kicks off with the Bills (-10) and Lions in Detroit.

Today’s headliner is Giants vs. Cowboys (-10) between two teams in the thick of fighting for the NFC East crown. The Cowboys are coming off a huge win over the Vikings while the Giants are attempting to bounce back from a loss to Detroit in week 11.

In the final matchup of the night, the Patriots are taking on the Vikings (-2.5). Minnesota would love to rebound after their blowout loss to Dallas and the Chargers could use a Patriots loss to help keep them well in the race for the wild card spot.

For all of our staff picks today, check them out below.

