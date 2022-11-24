 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Happy Thanksgiving, BFTB Community!

If there’s one thing we’re all thankful for here, it’s all of you!

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers Play Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium Photo by Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

There’s nothing like waking up on a holiday centered around fantastic food that also includes THREE WHOLE NFL FOOTBALL GAMES!

You seriously can’t ask for much more than that.

I hope you’re all able to relax, take some much-needed time off, and enjoy the day to its fullest.

On a day like today, it’s hard not to be incredibly thankful for all of you here and the support you all provide to make this place as great as it is.

Enjoy the day and let’s all root for the Patriots to lose!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...