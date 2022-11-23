Chargers sign Cameron Dicker to the active roster, place Dustin Hopkins on IR

On Tuesday, the Chargers announced the signing of kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team is placing kicker Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Backup kicker Taylor Bertolet wound up injured soon after Hopkins which quickly forced the Chargers to turn to a third kicker heading into their game against the Falcons in week nine. Since signing Dicker, he’s kicked in three consecutive games with zero misses. That includes six-for-six on field goals and seven-for-seven on extra points.

In week 12, this will actually be the second time Dicker has kicked against the Cardinals. In week five as a member of the Eagles, Dicker converted two field goal tries and two extra points, including a a game-winner to keep Philly undefeated at the time.

With Hopkins now out for the foreseeable future, the job is squarely Dicker’s to lose and you have to think there’s a chance if he continues playing lights out, he may end up taking the job from Hopkins outright.