Chargers vs. Cardinals: By The Numbers

After a tough two-game stretch against the Niners and Chiefs, the Chargers are gifted with a much easier one in the Cardinals (4-7) and Raiders (3-7).
The Cardinals are coming off a bit of a tail-whipping by the 49ers who romped to a blowout 38-10 victory on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.
With both teams coming off tough losses, I’d expect both to come out swinging. The Chargers must bounce back with a win to keep their playoff hopes alive while the Cardinals have the chance to play with nothing to lose as their postseason chances are all but gone at this point in the season.
For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 11 weeks, check it out below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 351.7 (12th)
Points per game: 22.6 (14th)
Passing yards per game: 263.8 (6th)
Rushing yards per game: 87.9 (30th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,370 passing yards, 16 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 534
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 510
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 69
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Four
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 369.0 (25th)
Points allowed per game: 25.8 (29th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 220.6 (19th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 148.4 (30th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 92
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Nine
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Cardinals Offense
Total yards per game: 331.9 (20th)
Points per game: 21.8 (18th)
Passing yards per game: 223.0 (16th)
Rushing yards per game: 108.9 (21st)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Kyler Murray - 2,168 passing yards, 12 touchdowns
Rushing yards: QB Kyler Murray - 359
Rushing touchdowns: RB James Connor - Four
Receiving yards: WR DeAndre Hopkins - 487
Receptions: TE Zach Ertz - 47
Receiving Touchdowns: TE Zach Ertz - Four
Cardinals Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 360.2 (24th)
Points allowed per game: 26.9 (31st)
Passing yards allowed per game: 245.4 (23rd)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 114.9 (13th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Budda Baker - 85
Tackles for loss: DE Zach Allen - Eight
Sacks: DE J.J. Watt - 5.5
Passes Defended: CB Marco Wilson, S Jalen Thompson - Seven
Interceptions: Seven tied @ one
Forced fumbles: LB Isaiah Simmons - Two
Fumble recoveries: CB Byron Murphy - Two
Loading comments...