Chargers vs. Cardinals: By The Numbers

After a tough two-game stretch against the Niners and Chiefs, the Chargers are gifted with a much easier one in the Cardinals (4-7) and Raiders (3-7).

The Cardinals are coming off a bit of a tail-whipping by the 49ers who romped to a blowout 38-10 victory on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

With both teams coming off tough losses, I’d expect both to come out swinging. The Chargers must bounce back with a win to keep their playoff hopes alive while the Cardinals have the chance to play with nothing to lose as their postseason chances are all but gone at this point in the season.

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 11 weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 351.7 (12th)

Points per game: 22.6 (14th)

Passing yards per game: 263.8 (6th)

Rushing yards per game: 87.9 (30th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,370 passing yards, 16 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 534

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Seven

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 510

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 69

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Four

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 369.0 (25th)

Points allowed per game: 25.8 (29th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 220.6 (19th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 148.4 (30th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 92

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Nine

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Cardinals Offense

Total yards per game: 331.9 (20th)

Points per game: 21.8 (18th)

Passing yards per game: 223.0 (16th)

Rushing yards per game: 108.9 (21st)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Kyler Murray - 2,168 passing yards, 12 touchdowns

Rushing yards: QB Kyler Murray - 359

Rushing touchdowns: RB James Connor - Four

Receiving yards: WR DeAndre Hopkins - 487

Receptions: TE Zach Ertz - 47

Receiving Touchdowns: TE Zach Ertz - Four

Cardinals Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 360.2 (24th)

Points allowed per game: 26.9 (31st)

Passing yards allowed per game: 245.4 (23rd)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 114.9 (13th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Budda Baker - 85

Tackles for loss: DE Zach Allen - Eight

Sacks: DE J.J. Watt - 5.5

Passes Defended: CB Marco Wilson, S Jalen Thompson - Seven

Interceptions: Seven tied @ one

Forced fumbles: LB Isaiah Simmons - Two

Fumble recoveries: CB Byron Murphy - Two