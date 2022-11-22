Chargers Poll: How confident should fans be in Tom Telesco?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’re back with a full slate of questions in this week’s edition of SB Nation Reacts.

Aside from our usual confidence check-in, we’re taking the temperature of the fan base on just how hot the seats are for both Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco.

After their latest loss to the Chiefs, the Chargers are now back to .500 on the season with seven games remaining. With two games coming up against the Cardinals (4-7) and Raiders (3-7), followed by two games against the Dolphins and Titans (both 7-3), this will be a pivotal stretch to see if the Chargers can come out the other side above .500. Otherwise, they’d have to end the season on a three-game win streak to improve on their 9-8 record from a year ago.

So before all of that even happens, let us know how hot you feel Staley’s seat is and then let us know how confident you are in Tom Telesco and his ability to continue building this team into the future.

Has he hit on enough of his day two and day three picks? Has he done well enough to build proper depth, which obviously gets highlighted during seasons like this where injuries run rampant?

Lastly, I want to know what position you feel the Chargers should select in next year’s first round. The top options I feel are in the running are wide receiver, right tackle, inside linebacker, tight end, and edge rusher.

Let us know your thoughts below and we’ll be back with results on Friday!