49ers vs. Cardinals MNF Staff Picks: NFC West showdown in Mexico

It’s an NFC West showdown in the desert for Monday Night Football as the 49ers and Cardinals take part in the international series, playing tonight’s game in Mexico City, Mexico. The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals are both technically on the road for this game.

Unlike the super early games for the European international games, the Mexico City game is able to be a prime time event.

The game should be a good one between two divisional opponents, but remember that Mexico City is at 7,350 feet, which makes it almost 2000 feet higher than playing in Denver. Expect to see a lot of oxygen masks on the sideline and a healthy amount of substitutions.

