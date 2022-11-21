Chargers Injury Updates: Mike Williams re-aggravates high ankle sprain vs. Chiefs

On Monday afternoon, Brandon Staley met with members of media to field questions following the team’s 30-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The questions mainly revolved around injuries — as they always do, as of late — which of course led to an update on Mike Williams’ health following what looked like a re-aggravation of his high ankle sprain on Sunday night.

Staley did confirm there was a re-aggravation, but said it isn’t considered to be a serious setback by any means. He mentioned they’ll learn a lot more about the injury in the coming days.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray was also deemed to have a “stinger” in his neck that Staley said failed to go away as the night went on. Murray was doing a lot better as of Monday morning, however.

The final update via Staley was on running back Joshua Kelley who is now eligible to return from injured reserve. The third-year running back is expected to be back at practice this week.