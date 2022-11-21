Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Podcast Recap: Chargers lose a heart breaker, again

Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers Sunday night loss over the Kansas City Chiefs on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions regarding how the Chargers lost and some of the major turning points in the game.

Defensively the Chargers just could not get off the field on third down and Travis Kelce burnt them for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Even with the early success of matching Derwin James on Kelce, in the end it was that matchup that won the game for the Chiefs. After an admirable job last week, the defensive line took a step back in stopping the run giving up 163 yards on the ground behind 107 yards from rookie running back Isiah Pacheco. The defense had a chance to win the game with a stop but Patrick Mahomes went six plays for 75 yards in just 1:15 to put the Chiefs ahead for the win.

Offensively, the Chargers jumped out to any early lead and a seven point lead heading into halftime but hit the snooze button in the third quarter running only eight plays for a total of 18 yards resulting in two punts. The guys talk about the play calling from Joe Lombardi in certain areas and question head coach Brandon Staley for being all talk with little results this season.

Garrett and Jamie finish the pod with some positivity from this game and give some praise to Chargers special teams coach Ryan Ficken who has had his unit sharp all season.

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

