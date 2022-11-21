Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Chiefs

The Chargers offense received some elite performances out of several members against the Chiefs. Running back Austin Ekeler led the way while Joshua Palmer’s big day was nearly the key to an upset at home.

Defensively, things weren’t nearly as positive. While the still came quite close to limiting the Chiefs enough to warrant a victory, they were torched on the final Kansas City drive and ultimately couldn’t put up a fight when it mattered most.

Also, it looks like whoever tight end Travis Kelce got the best of on the night was put on an express track to a horrid game grade by Pro Football Focus.

With that said, let’s take a look at how the Chargers graded out against the Chiefs in week 11.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

RB Austin Ekeler - 84.1

WR Joshua Palmer - 82.5

C Corey Linsley - 79.5

WR Keenan Allen - 74.1

QB Justin Herbert - 73.9

Worst-5

OG Matt Feiler - 37.8

OT Trey Pipkins - 48.7

TE Tre’ McKitty - 52.6

OT Jamaree Salyer - 53.1

OG Zion Johnson - 56.5

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

LB Drue Tranquill - 69.7

EDGE Khalil Mack - 69.0

CB Bryce Callahan - 57.9

CB Michael Davis - 57.8

DL Joe Gaziano - 56.3

Worst-5

S Derwin James - 35.9

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 36.2

LB Kenneth Murray - 39.0

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 48.5

EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 53.2