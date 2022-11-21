Chargers open as 3-point favorites on the road vs. the Cardinals

Early Monday morning, the opening odds for the LA Chargers and Arizona Cardinals Week 12 matchup dropped and the Bolts have opened as three-point favorites over Arizona on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 47.5.

The Bolts are 5-5 after their 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. With seven games remaining on the schedule, finishing strong is now an absolute must if they want any real chance of making the playoffs. A 4-3 record down the stretch would help them mimic their 2021 record, but a 5-2 record would allow them to improve by a game and would most likely earn them a postseason bid.

The Cardinals are 4-6 and face the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. Should they fall tonight, they’d be just half a game ahead of the Rams at 4-7 for third place in the NFC West.